Cole spins a win as Stanton powers Yankees past Twins 9-6

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS – Gerrit Cole got back on track with six sharp innings amid the hubbub in the game around pitcher grip aids, and Giancarlo Stanton hit two of the New York Yankees' four home runs to fuel a 9-6 victory Wednesday night over the Minnesota Twins.

Cole (7-3) won for the first time in three starts, allowing solo homers to Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sanó among five hits without a walk. Polanco hit a two-run shot in a four-run ninth for the Twins.

Cole reserved two of his nine strikeouts for Josh Donaldson, who recently questioned whether the three-time All-Star right-hander and others have unfairly helped their cause with sticky substances on their fingers that cross the lines of even competition.

Aaron Judge and Miguel Andújar also took Twins starter Randy Dobnak (1-6) deep on a hot and humid night that had the ball jumping off the bat.

Dobnak, the former Uber-driving underdog who pitched in the playoffs at Yankee Stadium two years ago, surrendered career highs for runs (eight), homers (four) and walks (three) over 4 2/3 innings. Dobnak gave up 11 hits.

Ad

Stanton had three of them on his way to the 34th multi-homer game of his career and second of the season. He hit a three-run shot in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth, both following walks to Gleyber Torres.

This was also the 10th time in four years playing together, including the postseason, that Judge and Stanton both went deep in the same game. The Yankees have won each of them.

Entering the series, the Yankees had lost 10 of 13 games and four in a row, but leave it to a visit to Target Field to get them going. They're 28-11 here all time, including 3-0 in the playoffs. As the fans in Minnesota are all too well aware, the Yankees are 105-37, including 16-2 in the playoffs, against the Twins over the last 20 seasons.

Ad

Ad