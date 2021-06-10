Chiefs lose OL Kyle Long to knee injury in voluntary workout

File-This Sept. 15, 2019, file photo shows Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long lining up during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears in Denver. The offensive line that the Kansas City Chiefs aggressively overhauled this offseason has taken a hit with a knee injury to veteran Long during voluntary workouts that could require surgery and keep him out of training camp. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The offensive line that the Kansas City Chiefs aggressively overhauled this offseason has taken a hit with a knee injury to veteran Kyle Long during voluntary workouts that could require surgery and keep him out of training camp.

The 32-year-old Long came out of a one-year retirement designed largely to get him healthy to sign a one-year contract with the Chiefs, who completely recast their offensive line after it was decimated by injuries and opt-outs last season. But he failed to make it through three weeks of workouts before another injury sidelined him.

“We'll just see how he does here. It doesn't look like it's ligaments, but we'll see,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said following the last of the workouts Thursday. “There's a chance he has to have surgery on it, but we'll see where it's at.”

The Chiefs begin a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday, then are off until reporting to training camp in late July.

Ad

Long has spent most of his career at right guard, but he also was a Pro Bowl selection at right tackle, and the Chiefs were keen to see him play both positions. Now, they are looking at former starter Laurent Duvernay-Tardif returning from his opt-out to play right guard and veteran Mike Remmers or 2020 draft pick Lucas Niang to play right tackle.

The Chiefs are also high on Trey Smith, who fell to the sixth round of April's draft due to his medical history.

“We're lucky that we have some good players in there,” Reid said, “and then Larry is coming back. You add all of that in there with (Andrew) Wylie, who has a couple years of starting under his belt, and we should be OK.”

Duvernay-Tardif is expected at the mandatory minicamp, despite travel concerns due to COVID-19. He has been in his native Canada, where the trained physician spent last year helping people who contracted the coronavirus.

Ad

Ad