St. Pius X Magazine: Camo Girl

IT IS RATHER EASY TO SPOT JACKIE LESMEISTER ON THE SOCCER OR LACROSSE FIELD AND EVEN THE TRACK. SHE'S THE ONE RUNNING AROUND WITH THE CAMO HEADBAND.

"Camo Girl" has excelled at three sports at St. Pius X and shined once again in her sophomore campaign after a solid freshman year, which was cut short due to COVID-19.

In 2020-2021, Lesmeister earned second-team, all-district as a defender for soccer; made the all-state roster in lacrosse, and advanced to the TAPPS State Track Meet with her 4x200- meter relay team.

Ad

"I'm quite honestly very happy with how everything went this year," Lesmeister said. "Soccer went great as well as our lacrosse season. In track, we also executed very well. Really happy with it all."

Lacrosse is what she envisions playing at the next level and judging by the laundry list of accomplishments for the Class of 2023 prospect, that won't be a problem.

This season for St. Pius X in seven matches, Lesmeister netted 36 goals, averaging 5.14 per match, and registered 13 assists, which both were best on the team. The group made the state tournament for only the second time and first since 2018.

Lesmeister was an all-state selection as a midfielder, named to the 2021 Women's National Tournament Team-Greater Houston/Central Texas, a 2021 US Lacrosse Texas Junior Board Member, and for a second-straight year named to the Under Armour 150.