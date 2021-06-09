Lawmakers agree NCAA needs NIL help, but how much and when?

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, greets NCAA President Mark Emmert, as the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee holds a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A federal law governing how college athletes can earn money off their fame seems certain to pass — at some point.

There is no real debate among lawmakers on Capitol Hill about whether athletes should be permitted to monetize their name, image and likeness.

“There is broad consensus that Congress should pass a law that grants athletes NIL rights," Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said Wednesday during a hearing held by the Senate Commerce Committee.

But less than a month before NIL laws go into effect in several states, NCAA President Mark Emmert was back in Washington renewing his plea for help from Congress.

That help is unlikely to come as soon as the NCAA would like. For some lawmakers, federal regulation of college sports should not end with NIL and the time is right to tackle other issues — from long-term health care and educational opportunities for athletes to more uniform and enforceable safety standards.

"To race to just an NIL bill and not address these injustices is tragic,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a former Stanford football player, said before Emmert and five other witnesses testified before the committee.

Wicker wants to take a different approach, calling for a “more focused bill on a faster timeline.”

Emmert said the NCAA plans to act on its proposed NIL legislation soon.

