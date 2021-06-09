Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: The Princeton Man

WHEN YOUR CHOICE FOR A COLLEGE TO PLAY BASEBALL COMES DOWN TO COLUMBIA, NORTHWESTERN STATE, AND PRINCETON, YOU KNOW YOU'VE DONE SOMETHING RIGHT ALONG THE WAY ON AND OFF THE FIELD.

Fort Bend Christian Academy senior Jordan Kelly had to make a choice and, in the end, it was the orange and black of Princeton that called him home.

"Just out of all my options for baseball, it just seemed the most comfortable," Kelly said. "It felt like it was a place that I could see myself and it was just awesome to see the campus.

"It's really exciting, obviously ever since I was young I always wanted to play baseball. Just the ability to go to the next level at a school like Princeton is awesome. I'm looking forward to it so much."

Even though college baseball is his path now, Kelly didn't see it as a reality until his freshman season at FBCA.

"Throughout middle school, I just enjoyed playing the game and I realized that I had a shot," Kelly said. "That's what fueled me to play in college."

The towering shortstop for the Eagles was named first-team, all-district for his senior season and put up some gawdy numbers, including 49 RBIs, while batting .447 for the season.