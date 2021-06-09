Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: Alumni Spotlight, Kendall Brown

KENDALL BROWN'S LIFE AT FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY HAS OFFICIALLY COME FULL CIRCLE.

From being a player for the Eagles from 2010-2014 and winning a TAPPS State Championship in her junior season, to going on to play at the University of Houston until 2018. In the fall of 2020, Brown returned to FBCA to join Kelly Carroll's staff as an assistant coach for the softball team.

You see, full circle.

Learn more about the former Eagle player and now current Eagle coach.

VYPE: What's your fondest memory from playing softball at FBCA?

Ad

BROWN: Every year was special to me but when we won it all in 2013, it was such a good memory from start to finish. We had a lot of different personalities on the team and a lot of different types of players, but the way we were able to come together and win was special. The way we established the culture at FBCA, I can still see that as a coach that what we had going when we were there was special.

VYPE: Talk about playing at the University of Houston.

Ad