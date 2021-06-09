WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Alvarez, Correa lead Astros, end Boston’s 5-game win streak

Kyle Hightower

Associated Press

Tags: 
Myles Straw
,
Framber Valdez
,
Enoli Paredes
,
Yulieski Gurriel
,
Jake Odorizzi
,
Carlos Correa
,
Yordan Alvarez
,
Matt Andriese
,
Chris Sale
,
Kyle Tucker
,
Phillips Valdez
,
Kevin Plawecki
,
Jose Altuve
,
Nathan Eovaldi
,
Josh Taylor
,
J.D. Martinez
,
Michael Brantley
,
Aledmys Diaz
,
Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy reacts after striking out Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy reacts after striking out Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BOSTON – Not many teams have had a great deal of luck against the Boston Red Sox rotation this year.

The Houston Astros continue to lead the short list of those that have.

Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and the Astros ended Boston's five-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 7-1 Tuesday night.

It was the Astros’ fourth win in five games against Boston this season after taking three of four last week in Houston. The Astros have outscored the Red Sox 26-10 overall.

Valdez (2-0) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight to pick up his second straight win over Boston. He held the Red Sox to one run in seven innings last week.

“I felt good about the pitches I had and the adjustments I made,” Valdez said through an interpreter. “I just tried to pitch with intensity with every one of my pitches.”

Enoli Paredes got the final two outs in the eighth and Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless ninth.

“We chased 38% of the pitches against them last week,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We felt the at-bats were better than last week ... but (Valdez) was good overall.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.