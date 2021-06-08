The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Big Ticket

AROUND THE HIGH SCHOOL AND AAU BASKETBALL CIRCUIT, THERE'S ALWAYS THAT PLAYER WHO THE REAL "HOOP HEADS" ALWAYS SAY, "YOU'VE GOTTA SEE HIM PLAY."

The herky-jerky Austin Benigni from The Woodlands Christian Academy is that guy.

Benigni is fast and quick. There's a difference. He can get up and down the floor in a straight line but what makes him special is that he's a ball of fast-twitch muscle with a jump shot.

"My style is very quick and a series of stop and goes," he said. "It's a bunch of hesitation moves. I can process information really quickly and read defenses, so I usually make the right decision on the court."

That style leads to acrobatic shots and highlight-reel spills.

"I welcome the physicality," he said. "I grew up training with John Lucas with college and pro players. I go all out, so I'm used to getting knocked around by bigger and older guys. I've used that in high school to my advantage."

Off the court, he rolls at a different speed.

