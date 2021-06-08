Rockwall-Heath Baseball's Resiliency leads the Hawks to the UIL State Tournament

Throughout the season, Rockwall-Heath has been exceptional when it comes to bouncing back stronger than ever after a loss. This has proven to be the case even in the playoffs. With tenacity and a goal to finish the season as state champions, the Hawks are headed to the UIL Class 6A State Tournament. Let's take a look at how they got there!

The Rockwall-Heath Hawks finished their regular season just a little bit behind rival Rockwall. With big wins over the likes of Flower Mound, Frenship, Horn, North Mesquite, and more the Hawks showed their strength every time they faced an opponent en route to the playoffs.

Once it came time for playoffs, the Hawks refused to slow down. Facing Rowlett first, Rockwall-Heath advanced in only two games (14-4, 7-0) before taking down Mansfield in another two (5-2, 8-4). After an initial loss to Sachse, the Hawks used the next two games to regroup, winning both with shutout scores (5-0, 10-0). In the Regional Semi-Finals, the Hawks defeated Tomball in three games (8-0, 3-7, 3-2) before advancing to the Regional Finals where they were to face an incredible Rockwall team yet again.

Rockwall-Heath dropped the first game of the Regional Final series and things might have looked grim for many of those who lacked hope, but the Hawks never doubted their ability. Scoring 11 runs in each of the next two games, the Hawks defeated Rockwall and advanced to the State Semifinals.

Rockwall-Heath has been known for coming into the games this season and doing what they can to hold off their opponents before scoring big for themselves to close out the game. Fans can expect the Hawks to come into the State Tournament ready to fight to claim the UIL Class 6A State Title.