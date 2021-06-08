New York's Tom Thibodeau picked as NBA's coach of the year

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle (30)and Reggie Bullock the reacts after the ball is given to Charlotte Hornets with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK – Tom Thibodeau got the New York Knicks back to the playoffs, guiding the team to its second-best record in 20 years.

And in the eyes of the voters, that coaching job was the best in the NBA.

Thibodeau was revealed Monday as the NBA’s Coach of the Year for 2020-21, as determined by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. The Knicks went 41-31 this season, then fell to Atlanta in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

It was the closest balloting since this version of voting was introduced 19 years ago. Thibodeau got 43 first-place votes and finished with 351 total points, while Phoenix’s Monty Williams actually got more first-place votes — he got 45 — but finished with 340 points.

“Anytime you get an award like this, I'm obviously honored," Thibodeau said on the telecast announcing the results. “But it's more a reflection of our group and our organization."

It was Thibodeau's second time winning the award; he also got it in 2011, his first season with the Chicago Bulls. And another first-year turnaround in New York merited him the trophy for a second time.

Utah’s Quin Snyder was third and got 10 of the remaining 12 first-place votes. Philadelphia's Doc Rivers was fourth, getting the other two first-place votes. Atlanta's Nate McMillan was fifth, Brooklyn's Steve Nash was sixth and Denver's Michael Malone was seventh.

The Knicks were 41-31 this season, and that winning percentage of .569 is the eighth-lowest for any coach of the year winner since the award was first given out in 1963. But the job Thibodeau did in his first New York season was outstanding by any measure, guiding the Knicks to their first playoff berth since 2013 and their second-best record in the last 20 years.

