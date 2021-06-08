Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: Spring Wrap

SOFTBALL CLAIMS FIRST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 2017, ADVANCED TO TAPPS FINAL FOUR

FOR THE FIRST TIME, THE CLASS OF 2021 CAN CALL THEMSELVES DISTRICT CHAMPIONS.

This past spring, FBCA posted an undefeated mark in district play and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

The Eagles were paced by Oklahoma commit Avery Hodge, who was the unanimous District MVP. Hodge in district hit .778 with 25 RBIs and 25 runs scored. She also posted a 0.73 ERA in 19 innings.

First-team, all-district picks included Avery, Reagan Heflin, Katie Dillon, Hadley Hodge – who was just a freshman – and Sarah Stubbs.

Jaelynn Lee and Ashlyn Pence were named to the second team, while Grace Payton, Lily Williams, and Victoria Harrison received honorable mention nods.

The Eagles advanced to the TAPPS Final Four in May and fell to Second Baptist School 5-3 in the TAPPS State Semifinals.

FBCA TRACK & FIELD MAKES NOISE AT STATE MEET

