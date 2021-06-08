Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: Pursuing His Passions

IN TODAY'S FAST-PACED, SOCIAL MEDIA-DRIVEN TEEN LIFE, FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY'S IAN AVILES IS MORE OF A RENAISSANCE MAN.

The uber-talented senior says goodbye to Eagle Nation as he flies the nest to conquer the world. He just might.

The all-state midfielder on the pitch also has some Pitch Perfect in him.

"I've been playing soccer for quite some time," he said. "I'm also a part of the FBCA worship team and my church's worship team. I also do music on my own, trying to book some gigs too. Those are my passions – soccer and music."

Let's start with soccer.

Aviles has been the go-to guy for the Eagles, helping lead FBCA to the area round of the playoffs, but the beautiful game has also taken him across the globe.

"As a freshman, I was invited to train with the pro team Tottenham Hotspur in London," he said. "It was my first time to Europe. All the pro teams have youth academies where they train young athletes who have aspirations of playing professionally.