Durant has 32, Nets up 2-0 after 125-86 blowout of Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) tries to block Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) as Durant shoots during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Kevin Durant left Giannis Antetokounmpo in his tracks and got to the rim for a reverse layup, with James Harden coming way off his baseline spot to cheer.

Harden may be hurt, but the Brooklyn Nets are showing no hint that they miss him.

“I think we’re capable of greatness every single night,” Kyrie Irving said.

And the Milwaukee Bucks don't seem capable of stopping it.

Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals with a 125-86 rout on Monday night.

The Nets led by as much as 49 in their most lopsided playoff win ever and held the NBA's highest-scoring team 34 points below its season average.

“For the most part we just did what we were supposed to do, win two at home and we've got to see if this game is going to travel on the road for us and we've got to stay locked in,” Durant said.

Irving added 22 points and Bruce Brown filled in nicely for Harden with 13 points and six rebounds.

