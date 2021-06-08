Back to work: Brady throws at camp, champs reward Arians, GM

TAMPA, Fla. – No keeping Tom Brady off the practice field.

The 43-year-old quarterback was a full participant Tuesday at mandatory minicamp for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking part in individual drills and doing some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.

The session came despite coach Bruce Arians saying last week there was a chance he'd limit Brady's involvement as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

“I don’t know how much I’ll let him do with guys chasing him around. ... He might be doing a lot of coaching,” Arians said then.

Brady wanted to work, though, and Arians liked what he saw from the seven-time Super Bowl champ during the opening session of a three-day minicamp that runs through Thursday.

“He looked fine. ... The only thing I didn’t want him in was the blitz period where some guys might get around him too quick,” Arians said, adding team doctors gave their blessing to Brady joining practice.

“They both said he was good to go, (but) we’d still be careful with what we’re doing with him,” the coach said. “Trying to stop him from playing is pretty tough.”

Brady and backup Blaine Gabbert worked with veterans on one field.