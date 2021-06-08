After going 0-6 in Slam QFs, Pavlyuchenkova finally wins 1

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova wipes her face as she plays Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – Don't get Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova wrong: Of course she's happy to finally make it to her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 29 after going 0-6 in major singles quarterfinals — and 0-5 in doubles quarterfinals — until now.

Just understand that she is not satisfied with how far she has made it so far at the French Open.

“Still matches to go through,” she said. “Still work to be done.”

The 31st-seeded Pavlyuchenkova will make her debut in the final four of a Slam in her 52nd appearance at one after edging her doubles partner, Elena Rybakina, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7 on Tuesday.

The whole thing took more than 2 1/2 hours, and Pavlyuchenkova needed to recover from a fall early in the second set that left her back caked with clay and then overcome being a break down in the third.

“Unreal match,” said Pavlyuchenkova, who credits coaching help from her brother and working with a sports psychologist with helping her on-court progress of late.

On Thursday, she will face another first-time major semifinalist: 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

Zidansek also needed the tennis equivalent of overtime to get through the quarterfinals Tuesday — the French Open is the only Grand Slam event that doesn't use final-set tiebreakers in singles — eliminating No. 33 seed Paula Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

