The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Fore!

WHEN YOU HIT INTO THE GROUP AHEAD OF YOU, YOU YELL, "FORE!"

Well, The Woodlands Christian did just that as the Warriors won state for the first time in school history in May.

Remember, the Warriors moved up from Class 4A to Class 5A entering the school year and they don't have a senior in their Top 5.

But coach Jonathan McNeese has seen this program building for the past four years.

"When I started coaching four years ago, my sophomores were seventh graders," McNeese said. "The way they were developing and growing, you could just see it. Then we had a few kids move in and it's all come together."

Last year, COVID struck and the Warriors weren't able to strike for their first title. They took full advantage of their opportunity at Cottonwood Creek in Waco.

"Last year, our motto was 'Get Better Together'," he said. "It carried over to this season. If we are competing and pushing each other in practice every day, we all get incrementally better. When you all get better, the team gets better."

The formula worked.