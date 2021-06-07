Nationals in a familiar spot -- another early-season hole

Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto cannot reach a double by Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

For a third straight year, the Washington Nationals have dug themselves an early hole.

Two seasons ago, they recovered and won the World Series. In 2020, they couldn't overcome their poor start, finishing under .500 in that 60-game season. They have more time to rebound this year, but there aren't many positive signs at the moment.

The Nationals are in last place in the NL East, and although their mediocrity has company — only one team in that division has a winning record — Washington's run differential of minus-31 suggests this team has earned its current predicament. The Nationals are 24-32 — the same record they had after 56 games during their championship season. Last year, they were 23-33 at this stage, and the season was almost over.

Only two teams have scored fewer runs than Washington this season. Last year, the Nationals struggled as a team but still got stellar production from Trea Turner and Juan Soto. This year Turner is hitting .311 with 10 homers, but Soto is batting a more pedestrian .278 with seven home runs. With those two slipping slightly from last season's excellence, Washington needs more than it's gotten so far from newcomers Kyle Schwarber and Josh Bell.

Ad

On the pitching side, Max Scherzer remains elite at age 36, but Patrick Corbin has a 6.28 ERA and Stephen Strasburg has made only five starts because of shoulder and neck problems.

SWEPT

Speaking of offensive woes, the New York Yankees have the second-fewest runs in the American League. The Yankees lost three straight games at home to Boston and now trail AL East-leading Tampa Bay by 6 1/2.

While Aaron Judge (14 homers) has hit well, Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres each has an OPS under .800. Brett Gardner is hitting .190.

Ad