Mom, track athlete, graduate student: Mikaila Martin heads to NCAA Championships

HOUSTON – Come to a University of Houston track and field practice, and you may see a toddler running the show.

She’s not a coach’s kid; her mom is student-athlete Mikaila Martin, who will head to Eugene, Oregon this week for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

“I wake up around six or seven and I take her to daycare,” said Martin, who competes in the hammer throw for UH.

After she drops Camryn off, her student-athlete responsibilities begin; stretching, practice, and weights. Her graduate classes are online, and after those are done, “we’re taking that bath and getting to bed.”

It’s a routine now, but when Mikaila found out she was pregnant three and a half years ago, she wondered if that was the end of her collegiate career.

“I’m not going to lie, I was scared because I’m like, ok, I’m six months pregnant. I was still throwing at the time, so I’m like, is my baby ok? Is everything ok? But come to find out, she was perfect,” said Martin, who actually managed to set three personal records while unknowingly pregnant with Camryn.

Grad Student, Athlete, and Mom

Martin had some doubts, but tennis legend Serena Williams happened to be pregnant at the same time; that helped Martin see that continuing her athletic career was possible.