Marchessault's hat trick lifts Vegas to 5-1 win over Avs

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) jumps in the air to celebrate after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. Marchessault scored three goals for a hat trick in the game. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – After the Vegas Golden Knights lost the first two games of their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, captain Mark Stone said no team is out of a series until it loses at home.

After sweeping two in Vegas, the Golden Knights are back in business.

Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead Vegas to a 5-1 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday night to tie their second-round series at two games apiece.

Two days after his tying goal sparked a come-from-behind win in Game 3, Marchessault got his third three-goal game with the Golden Knights. The eight-year veteran also had one while with Florida.

“If we win as a group, it’s the most important thing,” Marchessault said. “And we’ve proven we can play with the best team in the league. We’re on a mission right now. We just have to keep going and focus on Game 5.”

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory — one shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081 — the largest to attend an NHL game this season.

“It’s loud — it’s hard to hear anything in there,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said about Vegas’ home crowd. “You can tell by my voice, just talking on the bench trying to call the next line, I’m losing my voice. There’s a lot of noise in this building.”

