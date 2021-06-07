Brock Baseball sets sites on the UIL State Tournament

At Brock High School, making appearances and winning at UIL State is no rare occurrence. This season, Brock's baseball team has their sites set on a state title as they head toward the state tournament this week. Let's take a look at how they got there.

The Brock Eagles posted an incredible, undefeated 14-0 district record to finish at the top of their district over Early (12-3) and Bands (8-6). During district play, they defeated the likes of Krum, Eastland, Comanche, Millsap, Peaster, and more en route to the playoffs.

Once playoffs hit, the Eagles were not about to slow down for anyone standing in their way of the state tournament. Brock took down Jacksboro in two games (14-2, 11-2) before following with a two-game win over Clyde (12-2, 3-2). The Eagles hit a snag with Wall, but won in three before taking down Littlefield in two games (11-1, 11-4) in the Regional Semi-Finals. When Regional Finals time came, Brock faced off against a tough Shallowater team, dropping the first game before posting a second-game shutout and winning in three with a huge 12-1 victory.

Brock has come out with heavy hitters in every game they have played so far this season. With a 26-7-1 overall record and a 78% win percentage, Brock has outscored their opponents by nearly 200 runs (281-90). They have shown no doubt or fear as they press on towards the goal of becoming UIL Class 3A State Champions.