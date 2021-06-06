Young scores 35, Hawks top Embiid, Sixers 128-124 in Game 1

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young goes up for a shot during the second half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Trae Young put an early smackdown on Philly that had the Hawks in control of Game 1 and finished the win with a lob to John Collins for a one-handed jam.

Collins punched the air in celebration — and the Hawks took a moment to exhale after a hefty lead was nearly squandered.

“Thank God we were up 20,” Hawks guard Kevin Huerter said.

Young scored 25 of his 35 points in the first half as Atlanta shook off Joel Embiid and a hostile crowd and held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 Sunday in their Eastern Conference semifinal opener.

“The confidence in all these guys is high,” Young said. “We’re out here playing for each other. Out here having fun. Everyone's locked in.”

Embiid raised a sledgehammer as he returned from a one-game absence with a cartilage tear in his right knee. He walked out with WWE star Triple H to a roaring ovation.

Young and the Hawks had the Sixers down for the count from the jump and led by 26 points.

The Sixers — playing in front of their biggest crowd of the season at 18,624 — refused to easily cede home court and Embiid scored consecutive baskets that brought them within three with 1:01 left.

