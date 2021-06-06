Netting collapses, Phils beat Nats; Voth HBP, broken nose

Philadelphia Phillies' ground crew pull the rope to fix the safety netting that snapped during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA – The net result, for the Philadelphia Phillies, was a very strange win.

In a bizarre scene, stadium workers using tractors scrambled to hoist the protective screen behind home plate after it suddenly collapsed Sunday, interrupting Philadelphia’s 12-6 victory over the Washington Nationals.

“I was in shock,” said Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who hit his 100th career home run.

Several innings after Washington pitcher Austin Voth suffered a broken nose when he was hit trying to bunt and plate umpire Brian O’Nora was forced to leave after being struck in the mask by a foul tip, things went haywire.

“The net falls on our heads,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after the conclusion of a game that lasted nearly 4 1/2 hours. “That’s the topper.”

Trea Turner was batting with two outs and nobody on in the eighth inning when the netting behind home plate and over the two dugouts at Citizens Bank Park sagged towards the field without warning.

No one appeared to be hurt in the mishap.

“I don’t know if the rope snapped or what," Realmuto said. "I saw out of the corner of my eye after that pitch. I didn’t know how to respond to it. And when I saw it, I thought there was no way that we were going to continue playing.”

