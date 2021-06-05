Mercedes hit in 9th, Chisox top Tigers; La Russa ties McGraw

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, front center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a single off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero to drive in the winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO – Rookie Yermín Mercedes hit a game-ending single, Yasmani Grandal homered twice and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-8 Friday night.

With the victory, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa tied John McGraw for second place on baseball’s career wins list with No. 2,763. The 76-year-old La Russa has a long way to go to catch Connie Mack, who won 3,731 games.

The White Sox came out on top after blowing a five-run lead.

Yoán Moncada got hit by a pitch from José Cisnero (0-3) leading off the ninth and moved to third on a single by José Abreu.

Mercedes, in an 0-for-22 skid entering the game, then lined a single to left on a 1-0 pitch. That gave the White Sox their ninth win in 12 games and set off a celebration near first base.

Grandal made it 1-0 with his home run in the second against Spencer Turnbull. Grandal tied it at 8 in the seventh with a solo shot against Bryan Garcia.

Nick Madrigal also homered for the White Sox.

Ad

Jonathan Schoop homered twice and matched a career high with four hits. He went deep leading off the sixth and cut it to cut it to 7-6 in the seventh with a three-run drive against Evan Marshall.

Ad