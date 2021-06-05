Marchessault, Pacioretty score late to lift Vegas past Avs

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday one goal could get a raucous home crowd involved and make the difference in a playoff game.

His words rang true Friday night.

Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart late in the third period to lift Vegas to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

Marchessault’s goal ignited an announced sold-out crowd of 17,504, which helped breathe life into the Golden Knights, who lost the first two games in Denver. Vegas cut Colorado’s series lead in half to 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas.

“The crowd was so awesome, the full building was so great, it was so nice to be back in that type of atmosphere again,” DeBoer said. “They were huge in the third period for us, sticking with us and keeping the energy levels up. It was awesome. It was nice to be back at home with a full house.”

William Karlsson also scored for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 18 shots, including two point-blank saves inside the final two minutes to preserve the win.

With Vegas trailing 2-1, Marchessault whiffed on a shot but stayed with the puck and, from behind his own net, banked the puck off the back of Colorado goaltender Philipp Grubauer to tie it with 5:18 left in the game.

Less than a minute later, Pacioretty deflected defenseman Nick Holden’s shot from the point past Grubauer for the go-ahead goal.

