VYPE U: Strake Jesuit vs Jersey Village Baseball Live Audio Stream with Will Turboff

Join VYPE U Ambassador Will Turboff for a Live Audio Stream of Game 2 of the 6A Regional 3 Finals Series between Strake Jesuit and Jersey Village. First pitch is slated for 2:30 p.m.



Strake Jesuit win the first game of the series earlier today by a score of 8-2, and will go for a series sweep to become a State Tournament Qualifier for the first time.

This game will be broadcasted through Crusader Sports Network, which broadcasts athletic competitions for many of Strake Jesuit's sports.



Game 2 of 6A Region 3 Final