The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Team on Fire

THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY HAD AN AMAZING SEASON ON THE DIAMOND, REACHING THE TAPPS STATE FINAL FOUR FOR THE NINTH TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY.

Led by TCU-signee Caedmon Parker, the Warriors were Area and Regional Champions before falling to eventual State Champion Lutheran South in the State Semis.

Marshal Hale, Carson Queck (Kansas State-commit) and Christian Berger were first-team, all-district selections, while Parker, Austin Boyd and Bryce Burton were second-teamers. Payton Moser earned an honorable mention.

Coach Brett Cleveland continues to build the Warriors into a TAPPS state power program in north Houston.

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DIGITAL MAGAZINE