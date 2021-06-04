The Latest: Clay-court experts in action at French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Spain's Pedro Martinez during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11 a.m.

The two players with the most wins on clay this season are in action at the French Open and bidding for a spot in the fourth round.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and Federico Delbonis have both won 18 matches on the surface this year. Tsitsipas has posted 35 wins overall this year and will take on big-serving John Isner in the late session.

The left-handed Delbonis will be trying to reach the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time against 27th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

Serena Williams will face Danielle Collins. Williams narrowly beat Collins in their only previous meeting at a tournament in Australia early this year. Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles titles.

Collins reached the French Open quarterfinals last September before losing to Sofia Kenin.