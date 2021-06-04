Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) celebrates with Charlie McAvoy (73) and other teammates after Game 3 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Bruins won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Brad Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night in Game 3 to take the lead in the second-round playoff series.

In the extra period, Charlie McAvoy brought the puck up ice along the left side and passed to Marchand, who skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot into the top right corner past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots — including five in overtime, as the Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Mathew Barzal scored the tying goal late in the third period for New York, and Varlamov — making his second straight start after Ilya Sorokin went in four straight games — finished with 39 saves.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Boston got its first power play 1:38 into the third period and mustered five shots on goal during the advantage, but couldn't beat Varlamov.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was helped off the ice after a hard hit by Cal Clutterbuck near the end boards to Rask's right a little more than six minutes into the third. It left Boston with five defensemen.

Varlamov had another stellar save on David Pastrnak at 7:11 to keep it a one-goal game. Then, with Josh Bailey off for tripping to put Boston on its second power play of the period with nine minutes left, Varlamov made several more nice stops to keep it a one-goal game.

