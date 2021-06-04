Lightning's Goodrow proving his value to Stanley Cup champs

Tampa Bay Lightning's Barclay Goodrow (19) brings the puck up the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

TAMPA, Fla. – The star-studded Tampa Bay Lightning beam when talking about the contributions of Barclay Goodrow.

The physical third-line forward is a role player who can go unnoticed with the Lightning bidding to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. He just does his job, and his teammates appreciate it.

Take a look at the first round of the playoffs against Florida. The 28-year-old returned from missing the first five postseason games with an upper-body injury to help the Lightning finish off the Panthers. He was in the lineup contributing as Tampa Bay won twice on the road in taking a 2-1 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

“You can’t have all Ferraris. Sometimes you need a good-old fashioned four-wheel-drive Jeep to get you through the mud,” coach Jon Cooper said. “That’s what Barclay Goodrow can do for you.”

Goodrow, who’s been a nice fit since being acquired from the San Jose Sharks at last season’s trade deadline, doesn’t quite know what to make of being compared to an automobile.

But he’ll take it .

“I think they’re pretty reliable cars. I know their resale value’s pretty good. They hold up in all conditions,” he said after scoring the winning goal in Game 1 at Carolina.

Of the four goals he’s scored in 51 career playoff games, three are game-winners.

