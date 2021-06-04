John Cooper Student-Athletes Honored

THE WOODLANDS – For the second consecutive year, in lieu of the traditional year-end awards ceremony in the school's Glenn Performing Arts Center, The John Cooper School's Athletic Department went live and virtual with their athletic awards to honor the personal and teams successes of the 2020-2021 Dragon athletic programs. Athletes, family members, coaches and faculty tuned into the school's YouTube channel to attend a Night of Champions Athletic Awards Evening on May 14.

"The 2021 athletic season was a remarkably memorable one for Cooper's athletes, teams and school," Cooper Director of Athletics John Hoye said. "Our return to competition was much anticipated and served as a source of much relief for our student-athletes, coaches and school community."

The online event featured team and individual recognitions as well as highlight videos. Athlete of the Year and Leadership Award winner presentations were filmed earlier in the week while coaches selected top male and female performers, newcomers and the team performance award to be announced live.

Seniors Jake Peterson and Amarachukwu Oguchi were named Athletes of the Year. Seniors Ben DeLoit and Jenna Braun were each presented with The John Cooper School Athletic Leadership Award.

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Athletes of the Year are chosen for their proven success and recognition in athletics, as well as for demonstrated leadership through performance and actions.

Senior Jake Peterson earned recognition for his performances on the football and baseball fields. With 13 school football records including career sacks, career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a season, this two-year team captain on the Football Leadership Council, was lauded as one of the Houston Chronicle's "Top 100 Football Players in Defensive Player of the Year" by the Texas Private School Podcast and a Houston Touchdown Club Ironman of the Year finalist. He was also named 1st Team by All VYPE and All Montgomery County 1st Team Linebacker. A high honor roll student, he has committed to play football and plans to study business at the University of Pennsylvania in the fall.

