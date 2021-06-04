Capela is backbone of Hawks -- and quite a trash talker, too

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP)

ATLANTA – If Trae Young is the unquestioned star of the Atlanta Hawks, then Clint Capela is the backbone.

A pretty good trash talker, too.

The burly, 6-foot-10 Swiss center has given the Hawks the gritty defensive presence they so desperately needed.

Without Capela, it's hard to envision Atlanta preparing for its first appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016.

“He's the anchor for us,” interim coach Nate McMillan said. “Defensively, he's been the guy all season who cleans up our breakdowns and mistakes on the perimeter.”

Capela was acquired by the Hawks from Houston last year at the trade deadline — part of a 12-player deal that signaled Atlanta was ready to take the next step in a massive rebuild that produced three straight dismal seasons.

Ad

For the first time in the overhaul, the Hawks weren't taking on a big salary just for the sake of future cap space. They had big plans for Capela, even though a foot injury prevented him from suiting up for his new team before the pandemic shut down the 2020 season.

Capela played all but nine games this season, giving the Hawks one of the best stoppers in the league (even though he was inexplicably excluded from the finalists for the defensive player of the year award).

Ad

Ad