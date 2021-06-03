Without Embiid, 76ers roll past Wizards and into 2nd round

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris reacts after making a basket during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PHILADELPHIA – Ben Simmons challenged Seth Curry during an afternoon “Call of Duty” session to score 30 points and send the 76ers into the next round of the playoffs. With Joel Embiid hurt, Simmons told Curry he would do his part and get a triple-double.

Maybe there's something to this pregame gaming hobby.

“Clearly Seth listens to Ben so we’re going to use Ben as a translator for Seth from this point forward,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said.

Fire up the console for another round.

Curry scored a playoff career-high 30 points and Philadelphia beat Washington 129-112 on Wednesday night to end the Easter Conference series in five games, overcoming Embiid’s absence because of a knee injury.

Atlanta awaits after beating New York in Game 5 later Wednesday. Game 1 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Sixers fans couldn’t wait, chanting “We want Brooklyn!” as the seconds ticked off in Game 5.

Embiid gets a few extra days of rest.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad