St. Pius X Magazine: Leading by Example

WALK INTO ANY SCHOOL DURING THE YEAR AND YOU WILL MOST LIKELY SEE PAINTED PAPER SIGNS PROMOTING THE NEXT FOOTBALL GAME, HOMECOMING EVENT, DANCE OR FIELD DAY COMING UP.

At St. Pius X, the hands on the paint brushes for those signs are students in Kimberly Holik and Katie Anderson's Student Leadership Class.

"It is a class where students are able to come in and do project planning, take surveys, have brainstorming sessions with each other about where they feel the needs are that the school should focus on to build school spirit," Holik said.

But just making signs isn't all that this class does.

The Student Leadership Class helps host food drives, toy drives, Teacher Appreciation Week, Red Ribbon Week, Orientation, Homecoming, Christmas and much more within the walls of St. Pius X.

Ad