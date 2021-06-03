Regional Finals Preview: Aledo looks ahead to a three-game series against Amarillo

The Aledo Bearcats have put in great effort all season and are reaping the rewards as they continue to advance in the UIL Class 5A Region I playoffs. Let's take a look at how they made their way to the Regional Finals.

The Bearcats have been a dominating force all season as they finished at the top of their district over the likes of Azle and Granbury. Aledo started out with a couple of losses before regrouping and going on a run of high scoring wins- showing exactly why they are meant to be at the highest level of play against some of the best teams in the state. The Bearcats have posted big wins against teams like Duncanville, Frenship, Burleson, Granbury, Azle, Wichita Falls Rider, and more en route to the playoffs.

Once they hit playoffs, the Bearcats have produced top-notch play against their opponents. Initially losing their first game against Justin Northwest, Aledo went on to win the next 6 of their playoff games; ultimately eliminating everyone that stood between them and their goals. Aledo beat Justin in three games (1-4, 12-8, 16-6) before topping Burleson in a one game playoff round that went into extra innings (2-1). From there, the Bearcats shut down Arlington Mansfield Timberview in two games (9-5, 14-4). Last week, it only took two games to once again defeat a playoff opponent as Aledo defeated Abilene Wylie (6-5, 6-1).

Coming in to the Regional Finals hot on a six game win streak, fans can expect Aledo to go full steam ahead. Aledo has had a taste of glory and it will take a strong competitor to snuff out their fire.

Aledo is set to take on Amarillo in the Regional Finals. The three-game series is set to begin Thursday at Tyler's Mike Carter Field with a first-pitch time of 7:30 p.m.