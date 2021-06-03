Pérez’s strong start helps Boston over Houston 5-1

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – In a series where the Boston Red Sox struggled to find their offense, Martín Pérez's best start of the season allowed them to avoid being swept by the Houston Astros.

Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Red Sox headed into their first matchup against the New York Yankees with a 5-1 win over the Astros on Thursday.

“It was a fun game," Pérez said. “I enjoyed it and we got the win."

Christian Arroyo’s first home run of the season, a three-run drive in the second inning, helped Boston get off to a solid start.

Arroyo's 10th career homer gave the Red Sox more runs than they managed in the previous two games combined in a series where the offense struggled mightily.

“It was an all-around good ballgame," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “For how bad it was the first three days, we can have a happy flight after this one."

Pérez (4-2) yielded six hits and struck out four in his fourth straight win. It was his longest start of the season.

“Today he was on top of his game," Cora said. “He was amazing. He’s been amazing the whole season. We’re really happy with where he’s at."

