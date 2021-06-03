Doncic scores 42, leads Mavs over Clippers 105-100 in Game 5

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, center right, hugs forward Tim Hardaway Jr. after the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Something's got to give between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Neither team has won at home yet, and now it's the Mavs' turn.

Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and Dallas won 105-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

It’s the third playoff series in NBA history — and first since 1995 — in which the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

“It's always easy to play on the road because you're the enemy,” Kristaps Porzingis said.

The Mavs can close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championship with a victory in Game 6 at home Friday in front of a full house.

“We’ve got to keep that road mentality when we’re back at home,” Hardaway said “We’ve just got to make sure we do a phenomenal job of staying poised, staying patient, attacking when the opportunities present themselves.”

Hardaway added 20 points, the only other Mavs player in double figures, playing three more minutes than Doncic. Doncic's points were two off his career playoff high. He had a career-high 14 assists and added eight rebounds.

“Very intense up and down game. A lot of emotions,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “I thought our guys did a great job with composure.”

