Barbers Hill stuns Friendswood, punches ticket to UIL State Tournament

HOUSTON - Heading into its series against Barbers Hill on Wednesday, Friendswood had lost just one game out of its previous 31.



The Eagles, which had never been past the Regional Semifinals previous to this year, were looking to do something to Friendswood that no other team had been able to in 2021 - beat them twice.

On Thursday, after dodging weather and sitting through multiple lightning delays the night before in an 8-2 victory, Barbers Hill capped a series sweep of Friendswood with a 5-2 victory at University of Houston's Schroeder Park.

The celebration is on!!! That leaping high five will have to be made into a bobblehead!! @BHBoosterClub baseball is heading to STATE!!!! (🎥: @alexradow) | @BHISD pic.twitter.com/7q9HlgSWdl — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) June 3, 2021

The win improved Barbers Hill to 26-9 overall and propelled the Eagles to the program's first-ever UIL State Baseball Tournament.



In the playoffs, Barbers Hill has defeated Manvel (10-1, 2-5, 7-6), Foster (6-2, 7-3), Santa Fe (3-0, 2-7, 12-3), Lake Creek (12-3, 6-2) and now Friendswood (8-2, 5-2).