Reports: Coach K retiring after upcoming season

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to a play during an NCAA college basketball in Durham, N.C. Right now, were asking experts to give us guidance -- life and death in some respects, Krzyzewski said. "People should pay close attention, he said, or else were not being real smart. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)