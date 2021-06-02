Reports: Coach K retiring after upcoming season

According to multiple reports, legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after this coming season.
BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021
The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer.
As @GoodmanHoops is reporting, Mike Krzyzewski plans to retire after the 2021-2022 season. Krzyzewski is finalizing a search process with university officials to name Duke's associate head coach Jon Scheyer as the coach-in-waiting, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021
Since taking over the Duke program before the 1980-81 season, Krzyzewski, who is widely known as “Coach K,” has led Duke to five NCAA championships and 12 Final Four appearances. He’s a three-time recipient of the Naismith College Coach of the Year Award and has a career record of 1097-302. He led the Blue Devils to 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances before the team missed the tournament this past season.
Krzyzewski has been a member of 21 Team USA coaching staffs and is the only men’s coach to have ever won gold at the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup while possessing an NCAA Championship.