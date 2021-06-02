Mostly Cloudy icon
Sports

Reports: Coach K retiring after upcoming season

Howard Chen
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
college sports
,
Duke University
,
Duke Blue Devils
,
college basketball
,
college hoops
,
Mike Krzyzewski
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to a play during an NCAA college basketball in Durham, N.C. Right now, were asking experts to give us guidance -- life and death in some respects, Krzyzewski said. "People should pay close attention, he said, or else were not being real smart. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
According to multiple reports, legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after this coming season.

Since taking over the Duke program before the 1980-81 season, Krzyzewski, who is widely known as “Coach K,” has led Duke to five NCAA championships and 12 Final Four appearances. He’s a three-time recipient of the Naismith College Coach of the Year Award and has a career record of 1097-302. He led the Blue Devils to 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances before the team missed the tournament this past season.

Krzyzewski has been a member of 21 Team USA coaching staffs and is the only men’s coach to have ever won gold at the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup while possessing an NCAA Championship.

