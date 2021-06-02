Regional Finals Preview: Rockwall vs. Rockwall-Heath baseball

It's an all Rockwall ISD showdown in the UIL Class 6A Region II Regional Finals as the Rockwall Yellowjackets prepare to face-off against the Rockwall-Heath Hawks.

Rockwall (30-11-1)

Rockwall has been on fire this season as they have taken on each opponent without a single shadow of a doubt in their team or ability. With only two losses in district play, the Yellowjackets finished at the top of their district above the likes of Tyler Legacy and Skyline.

Rockwall has shown their ability to score early and often throughout the season. Their bats come in hot and don't stop until the game is over. Offense has played a key role in Rockwall's success this season as they have outscored their opponents by 125 runs on the season.

Fans can expect no less than the best coming out of the Yellowjackets as they enter the series. Coming in to the Regional Finals after a 2-0 sweep over Grand Oaks (7-0, 7-1) the Yellowjackets are on a high 17 game win-streak. It's safe to say that Rockwall is ready to take on Rockwall-Heath giving everything they got in an attempt to make a UIL State Championship game appearance.

Rockwall-Heath (34-10-1)

The Hawks have been another team that has shown their ability to keep the wins coming. Rockwall-Heath has stepped up to the plate time and time again to take down opponents that were favorited to knock them out of the running for a State Championship appearance.