Regional Finals Preview: Argyle baseball gears up to take on Stephenville

Argyle baseball has been an absolute powerhouse this season. With a 28-8 overall record and an 84% win percentage, the Eagles have shown that they won't let anyone hold them back from accomplishing their goal of being the best in the state this season.

The Argyle Eagles went 12-1 in the regular season to finish at the top of their district over Decatur (8-4) and Springtown (8-4). Defeating the likes of Lake Worth, Krum Springtown, Benbrook, and more this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponents by over 224 runs.

Not only has the Argyle offense played a key role in getting the job done all season long, but their defense has been instrumental in keeping their opponents at bay. Their Regional Finals matchup against Stephenville should prove to be no different. Fans of the Argyle Eagles will see just as much- if not more- of a fight than ever when it comes to facing Stephenville.

With a handful of shared opponents, Argyle has seen- and beaten- the likes of those that Stephenville has shared, but the Eagles shouldn't sleep on Stephenville. Not only has the Stephenville Yellow Jackets have made it this far in the season, but they have proven to be consistent at the plate, usually scoring early.

Ad

Game 1 of the UIL Class 4A Region I Regional Finals is set to begin Wednesday at Celina with a first pitch time of 7:00 p.m.