Nuggets beat Blazers 147-140 in 2OT, Lillard scores 55

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first half of Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER – Michael Porter Jr.'s 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the second overtime helped the Denver Nuggets squelch an epic comeback by the Portland Trail Blazers with a 147-140 win Tuesday night in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series.

“That’s what playoff basketball is," Porter said after the thriller that included a dozen lead changes and 11 ties.

The Nuggets won despite Damian Lillard's franchise playoff record 55 points and NBA playoff record 12 3-pointers, including long distance shots that forced overtime and the second OT. He eclipsed the mark of 11 set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson at Oklahoma City on May 28, 2016.

“It was the best playoff performance I’ve ever seen,' Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "He gave it his all. He made a lot of shots. Look, he gave it his all.

"We’re all disappointed. I have empathy for Dame. I have empathy for anybody on our team. But now’s not the time for empathy. Now’s the time to regroup and come back and get Game 6. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

Ad

Lillard scored 17 of Portland's 19 points in the two overtimes, but he didn't score again after his 12th 3-pointer in 17 attempts put the Blazers ahead 140-138 with 3:47 left.

And his teammates didn't score again, either.

Nikola Jokic, who scored 38 points and came one assist shy of a triple-double, tied it at 140 with a layup and Porter broke the tie with a 3 from the left corner with 1:33 left off a sweet pass from Jokic.

Ad

Ad