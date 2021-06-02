Last-place Sabres win draft lottery; Kraken get No. 2 pick

FILE - In this May 4, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Sabres goalie Michael Houser (32) and teammates celebrate a victory over the New York Islanders in a shootout in an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y. The Sabres won the NHL draft lottery and the expansion Seattle Kraken jumped up the order to take the No. 2 pick Wednesday night, June 2. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – If only for a brief moment, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams could put aside concerns over captain Jack Eichel’s future, an ongoing coaching search and memories of a frustrating season, to celebrate an actual victory.

That it came at the expense of former Carolina Hurricanes teammate and fellow GM, Ron Francis of the NHL expansion Seattle Kraken, made Adams feel even better.

Buffalo won the NHL draft lottery on Wednesday in what became a showdown between a Sabres team in need of a fresh start, and a Seattle expansion franchise preparing to embark on its first season. Adams was aware of who he was up against upon seeing Francis pictured next to him on a split-screen as the lottery winner was announced .

“My heard was racing,” Adams said. “And there was Ronnie Francis, a good friend and former teammate of mine. It’s the only time I’ve ever beaten Ron. So I’ve got to be excited about that.”

The Sabres have the No. 1 pick for the fourth time in franchise history and second in three years. It marks what can become the start of a turnaround for a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time since 2013-14.

Seattle, meantime, can get, ahem, Kraken after landing the No. 2 selection by jumping ahead of Anaheim. The Ducks finished 30th in the overall standings, but slid into the third draft spot.

Francis joked that perhaps he shouldn’t have sent Adams a text wishing him luck before the lottery began.

As consolations go, the opportunity to move up one spot in the order was far better than the Kraken’s worst-case scenario of sliding to fifth.

