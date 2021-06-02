Jersey Village Baseball Team Advances to Regional Finals

June 1, 2021—The Jersey Village High School baseball team advanced past the regional semifinal round of the Class 6A playoffs and move on to the regional final round this week. The Falcons are in the regional finals for the first time since 2013.

Jersey Village defeated Pearland in a best-of-three series by the scores of 2-11, 3-2, and 8-4.

"These guys do not give up on any situation," Jersey Village Head Coach Blake Wyatt said. "The whole year, we've been getting knocked down but we get back and keep fighting. I can't say enough about these guys. They do not stop. They do not give up. I've never seen a team like this in my 16 years of coaching."

"I grew up in Jersey Village, went to high school at Jersey Village, and coach at Jersey Village, so I know what these fans and this community are capable of," Wyatt said. "The moms and dads, aunts and uncles, kids and community come out to support us nonstop. I wouldn't trade that for the world."



The Falcons advance to face Strake Jesuit in a best-of-three series at the University of Houston's Schroeder Park (3100 Cullen Blvd.):

Game 1 – June 3 at 7 p.m.;

Game 2 – June 4 at 7 p.m.; and

Game 3, if necessary – June 5 at 2 p.m.