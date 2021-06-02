Guerrero powers Jays' return to Buffalo; beat Marlins 5-1

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his major league-leading 17th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated the return to their temporary Buffalo home with a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays are unable to play in Toronto for a second straight season because of Canadian health restrictions due to COVID-19.

After opening the season 10-11 playing at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, the Blue Jays escaped the heat and humidity to return to Buffalo, where they went 17-9 last year and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.

A year after fans weren't allowed to attend games at Sahlen Field, home to their Triple-A affiliate, the Blue Jays played before an announced crowd of 5,321.

Robbie Ray (3-2) allowed one run on six hits through six innings, and the nomadic Blue Jays picked up where they left off a year ago in their adopted home.

Ad

Guerrero doubled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the third and added two singles. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits, including a towering solo home run.

The game ended with reliever Jordan Romano striking out pinch-hitter Jose Devers on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded. The Marlins lost their fourth straight.

Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm went 0 for 4, including striking out twice, and had an error in returning after missing four games with a sore right ankle.

Ad

Ad