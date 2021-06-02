Frazier's 11th-inning HR lifts slumping Yankees over Rays

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier (77) approaches teammates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 5-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Clint Frazier casually dropped his bat and stepped slowly across home plate, his eyes fixed to left field. This drive was leaving in a hurry, and he was determined to savor every bit of it.

“I wanted to really let that one sink in,” he said.

Frazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth, lifting the slumping New York Yankees over the rival Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Tuesday night.

New York ended a four-game slide and beat Tampa Bay in the Bronx for the second time in 11 tries since the start of last season. The AL East-leading Rays had won 16 of 17 and are 4 1/2 games ahead of the third-place Yankees with two games left in this four-game series.

The righty-hitting Frazier turned on a slider from right-hander Andrew Kittredge (5-1) and took his time out of the box, admiring the low, screaming liner that capped a night in which both teams came up short on several potential rallies.

One of those stalled efforts came in the eighth, when Frazier dove and needed every inch of his mitt to catch Joey Wendle’s soft-hit liner to strand two — a clutch play for a right fielder who was essentially booed out of the Bronx in 2019 for his defensive shortcomings.

“I've worked really hard at my defense and tried to make it something that people can't talk about for the wrong reasons anymore,” he said.

The Yankees offense has struggled so mightily, hitting coach Marcus Thames joked before the game he has bags under his eyes from a series of sleepless nights. With just six hits as a team, this was hardly a clean breakthrough, but New York also drew seven walks to eke out a tight win.

