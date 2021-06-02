Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: The Kas

WHEN DAVID KASEMERVISZ TRANSFERRED OVER FROM FORT BEND CLEMENTS FOR HIS SENIOR SEASON A YEAR AGO, COULD THE FBCA ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT REALLY KNOW WHAT THEY WERE GETTING?

Kasemervisz helped lead the Eagles to school history on the football field, reaching the TAPPS Quarterfinals. He tallied 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season and was a finalist for the Touchdown Club of Houston Private School Player of the Year.

"I knew some of the guys before I came here and everyone was really welcoming," he said. "It was an easy transition."

He then laced up the hightops and was a second-team, all-district selection for the basketball team before hitting the oval and winning a state championship in long jump. Kasemervisz led FBCA to a second-place team finish at state and competed in five events.

Now, he's off to Stanford as a preferred walk-on for the football team. He will be studying bio-engineering.

"Stanford is the best place in the world to be a student-athlete," he said. "It combines top-notch education and bigtime DI athletics."

Oh, did we mention he plays the ukulele?

