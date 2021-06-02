Biles and who? Olympic picture cloudy at US Championships

Simone Biles performs during the vault at the U.S. Classic gymnastics meet in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

FORT WORTH, Texas – World and Olympic champion Simone Biles can start getting ready for Tokyo. Six-time national champion Sam Mikulak, too.

After that, however, the picture of who will make the U.S. men's and women's Olympic gymnastics teams is murky at best. And the athletes who will try to take another step toward that goal this week in the U.S. Championships know it.

“I feel like at this point it’s anybody’s game,” 2016 Olympic alternate MyKayla Skinner said.

Maybe because it is.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics forced the athletes who were pointing toward the summer of 2020 to recalibrate.

The 24-year-old Skinner figured she'd be retired by now. Instead, she found herself training at Dickies Arena on Wednesday alongside the 24-year-old Biles and 32-year-old world champion and Olympic silver medalist Chellsie Memmel.

The three “old girls” as Skinner put it are among the 31 women in the field, the most for U.S. Championships since 1995. The decision to push the Tokyo Games to 2021 allowed a wave of first-year seniors like 16-year-old Skye Blakely to crash the party. It also opened the door for Memmel to mount an unlikely comeback.

Ad

Throw in the dearth of international assignments — usually a good barometer of who the serious Olympic contenders are — over the last 16 months and it gives nationals a much more uncertain vibe than usual.

Ad

Ad