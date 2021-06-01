Mitchell scores 30, Jazz beat Memphis 120-113 to go up 3-1

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, and the top-seeded Utah Jazz grabbed a 3-1 lead Monday night by holding off the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113.

Now the team with the NBA's best record in the regular season can close out this first round, best-of-seven series Wednesday night in Game 5 in Salt Lake City.

A year ago in the bubble in Florida, the Jazz also had a 3-1 lead only to lose the first-round series to Denver in seven games. Mitchell said the Jazz are in the same situation now. This time, they're happy for the win but know the job's not done.

“We have to go there and take care of homecourt back in Utah, and I think that’s where our head is at,” Mitchell said.

All-Star Rudy Gobert scored 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter. Jordan Clarkson, the NBA’s 6th man of the year winner, scored 24. Bojan Bogdanovic added 13, Mike Conley had 11.

Ja Morant, who averaged 33.7 points through the first three games, scored 23 and had 12 assists for Memphis. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 21, De'Anthony Melton had all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Memphis opened the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run, taking advantage as the Jazz missed their first nine shots from the floor. Melton hit 5 of 7 shots in the period — including a trio of 3s. His 3 with 5:30 left got the Grizzlies within 106-104.

Conley, with former Grizzlies teammates Zach Randolph and Tony Allen on hand, ended the Jazz' scoring drought with a 3. He also blocked a jumper by Morant and then hit another 3.

