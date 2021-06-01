LEADING OFF: O's lose 14 straight, Blue Jays back in Buffalo

Baltimore Orioles' Pat Valaika reacts to a called third strike in the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, May 31, 2021 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:

O’S-FOR-14

The Baltimore Orioles have lost 14 straight games, the worst skid in the majors since Houston dropped 15 in a row in 2013.

The Orioles’ drought ties for second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles’ worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year.

“It’s been tough last couple weeks, but we’re trying to keep our head up and trying to keep playing hard,” said Ryan Mountcastle, who homered in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Minnesota on Monday.

The Twins, who have beaten Baltimore 16 straight times, try to extend their string when Michael Pineda (3-2, 2.62 ERA) starts against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.15 ERA) at Camden Yards.

ABOUT THE WEATHERS

Rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers makes his first career appearance at Wrigley Field when he starts for the San Diego Padres against Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Weathers' father, David, pitched in 28 games for the Cubs in 2001, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He made 57 appearances at Wrigley during his 19 years in the majors, finishing with a 3-6 record and a 3.93 ERA at the iconic ballpark.

Ad