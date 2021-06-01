June 1st arrival gives NFL teams more flexibility

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball during the team's NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers teammates say the MVPs uncertain status wont distract them in their offseason preparations. Rodgers hasnt been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesnt want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night, May 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Now that the calendar has turned to June, NFL teams can trade or release players and spread the salary cap hit over two years instead of one.

That doesn’t mean Aaron Rodgers is going anywhere but the Packers couldn’t afford to deal him from a financial standpoint until now. Other star players such as Julio Jones and Zach Ertz are more likely to be moved.

The Philadelphia Eagles already released wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson with a post-June 1st designation and the Minnesota Vikings did the same with tight end Kyle Rudolph.

With the salary cap expected to increase up to $208.2 million in 2022, teams have more flexibility to make blockbuster moves now that this important date has arrived.

Here’s a look at some players who could be traded or released:

AARON RODGERS

The reigning NFL MVP has expressed his frustration with the Packers, but the team has insisted he’s staying in Green Bay. The Packers would have incurred a $38.4 million dead cap charge in 2021 by trading Rodgers before Tuesday. The Eagles took a record $33.8 million hit this year when they sent Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. By waiting to move Rodgers, the Packers would free up $22.85 million in salary cap space in 2021 and another $25.5 million for 2022 while clearing the contract off the books entirely for 2023.

Of course, the club hasn’t reached the point it wants to part with the three-time league MVP.

